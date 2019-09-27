U.S.-listed China shares, indexers fall after delisting reports

The White House was considering the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Such a move would be a radical escalation of trade tensions between the two countries.

"This type of thing escalates the situation and it is why we call it a war," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"It would certainly decrease their market value somewhat but it wouldn’t put them out of business by any means - a lot of institutional buyers will buy the foreign shares."

Shares of Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba hit a six-week low of $163.15 and was last trading down 5.91% at $164.66. JD.com fell 6.76% to $27.58 and Baidu Inc declined 4.14% to $100.72. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF shed 1.34%.

Index providers where such shares are hosted also lost ground, with MSCI Inc down 3.40%, with S&P Global Inc down 3.01%.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Chuck Mikolajczak