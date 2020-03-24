Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. locks in tariffs on wooden cabinets from China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:42pm EDT

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it made a final determination that dumped and subsidized imports of wood cabinets and vanities from China were harming American producers, locking in steep U.S. tariffs for five years.

The United States imported some $4.4 billion worth of wooden cabinets, vanities and their components from China in 2018.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Feb. 24 imposed anti-dumping duties of up to 262.2% and anti-subsidy duties of up to 293.5% in an investigation that started last year with a petition from the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance, a coalition of some 50 U.S. cabinet and vanity producers.

The group's chairman hailed the ruling as a "major win" for the industry. "When given a level playing field, the American kitchen industry can compete with anyone in the world," said Edwin Underwood, president of Marsh Furniture Co.

The ruling came as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative's office cited progress in implementing the agriculture-related provisions of a Phase 1 trade deal with China that took effect on Feb. 14.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17pAs UK eateries close, top chef switches to food boxes for needy
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:10pWhat's in the nearly $2 trillion U.S. Senate coronavirus stimulus?
RE
04:03pTRUMP SAYS HE WILL NOT LET BOEING GO OUT OF BUSINESS : Fox News interview
RE
04:01pU.S. drilling lease sales draw few bids during oil market meltdown
RE
03:43pUSDA, USTR cite progress on farm provisions of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:42pU.S. locks in tariffs on wooden cabinets from China
RE
03:37pAIR CANADA TO FURLOUGH UP TO 600 PILOTS AS CORONAVIRUS SLASHES FLIGHTS : union letter
RE
03:35pSoftBank held go-private talks with Elliott - FT
RE
03:32pFord joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
2Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group