Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. manufacturers, farmers fret over Trump's Mexico tariff plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

(Reuters) - Mexico's president on Friday urged his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, to back down from threats to slap tariffs on Mexican goods entering the United States, in a dispute over migration that could create a major economic shock for Mexico.

Here is a sample of the reaction to Trump's announcement.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS

"These proposed tariffs would have devastating consequences on manufacturers in America and on American consumers," Jay Timmons, association president, said in a statement. He said that manufacturers have been working hard to win passage of USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement). "The last thing we want to do is put that landmark deal ... in jeopardy," he said.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

“As we have said before, trade is a major engine of growth and it would be best for all economies if trade tensions can be de-escalated as quickly as possible. In this case, we hope that the issues can be resolved soon and, in that respect, the recent agreement reached on the USMCA is a positive development."

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WHEAT GROWERS

“We call on the President to rescind this threat immediately. We’ve been hit by low prices; we’ve been hit by rain and flooding that is hurting what was an excellent wheat crop; and now we’ve been hit again by the actions of our own government. We need to end indiscriminate use of tariffs now, one way or another.”

U.S. WHEAT ASSOCIATES

“We respectfully ask the Administration not to implement these new tariffs. The potential fallout for farmers would be like struggling to survive a flood then getting hit by a tornado.”

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS

“Iowans are frustrated with Washington’s inability to reform our country’s immigration system and address the crisis at the border, but I am asking the President to rethink this approach. Mexico is Iowa’s top trading partner, and placing new tariffs could undo the progress made by the negotiated USMCA trade agreement.”

MOTOR AND EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

MEMA said the tariffs would disrupt $452 million worth of automotive cross-border trade every day. "In short, this action will undermine U.S. economic stability," MEMA said in a statement. "This action also puts the USMCA ... at serious risk."

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR TOM UDALL

"@POTUS and his unhinged policy agenda are quite simply a disaster for border states like New Mexico," Udall tweeted. "Trump’s border tax could devastate our economy - punishing border communities for a humanitarian crisis that this administration has only made worse. Senseless, and likely illegal."

TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

"The crisis at our southern border is at a breaking point. I share the President’s deep frustration with Congress' inaction to step up and fix this problem. I’ve previously stated my opposition to tariffs due to the harm it would inflict on the Texas economy, and I remain opposed today. Nevertheless, the President is trying to address this emergency. Now, Congress must do its job and start passing laws to fix our broken immigration system."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR RON JOHNSON, Chairman of Senate Homeland Security Committee

Said he hoped Trump's move would pressure Mexico into enacting a "safe third country agreement" under which migrants from other Central American countries would have to seek asylum in Mexico and not the United States. "Hopefully this move by President Trump will bring them to their senses and they'll cooperate with us by enacting something like that," Johnson told Fox News Channel

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR DICK DURBIN

"America's loudest president on immigration has failed at our borders. In his frustration, he promises a new round of tariffs raising prices on Americans, killing our jobs, and once again hitting Illinois farmers and businesses the hardest. How much more can our nation take from this 'stable genius'?"

(Compiled by Susan Thomas; Edited by Howard Goller)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19pDCCC DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE : New Tariffs Are Primed to Hit Iowans — So Will Zach Nunn and David Young Stick By The Administration?
PU
02:15pPOMPEO TELLS GERMANY : Use Huawei and lose access to our data
RE
02:13pU.S. Inflation Shows Signs of Life in April -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:08pTrump's Mexican tariffs threaten to disrupt auto sector
RE
02:06pTrump's Top Trade Adviser Opposed Mexican Tariffs -- Update
DJ
01:59pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Yield Extends Slump Below 2% After Trump Wields Tariff Threat Against Mexico
DJ
01:54pAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : Statement on Proposed Tariffs on Mexico
PU
01:54pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Toomey Statement on Administration's Tariffs on Mexican Exports
PU
01:52pChina's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods take effect amid standoff
RE
01:50pTexas Governor Abbott says remains opposed to tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5TESLA : TESLA : Begins Taking Orders on Its Cheaper China-Built Model 3s

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About