Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. manufacturing activity near 1-1/2-year high - ISM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:48am EDT
Honeywell manufacturing workers create protective face masks on an assembly line during President Donald Trump's visit to a facility making masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Phoenix

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, which is raising fears about the sustainability of a budding economic recovery.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity raced to a reading of 54.2 last month from 52.6 in June. That was the strongest since March 2019 and marked two straight months of expansion.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would rise to 53.6 in July.

The continued improvement in manufacturing despite sky-rocketing coronavirus cases, especially in the densely populated South and West regions where authorities in hard-hit areas are closing businesses again and pausing reopenings, is encouraging.

High frequency data like weekly applications for unemployment benefits have suggested the economic recovery that started in May with the reopening of businesses, was faltering. Claims for jobless benefits have risen for two straight weeks. A staggering 30.2 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in early July.

The economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product contracting at its sharpest pace in at least 73 years.

The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index increased to a reading of 61.5 in July, the highest since September 2018, from 56.4 in June. The survey's measure of order backlogs at factories rebounded as did orders for exports.

Still, the outlook for manufacturing is far from robust.

Caterpillar Inc last week reported lower second quarter earnings. The heavy equipment maker, a bellwether for economic activity, said retail sales declines would not get worse in the current quarter, but did not expect them to improve either.

Boeing reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and slashed production on its widebody programs.

Though factory employment continued to improve last month, it remained in contraction territory. The ISM's manufacturing employment measure rose to a reading of 44.3 from 42.1 in June. Factory employment was already in decline because of the Trump administration's trade war with China.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.66% 155.915 Delayed Quote.-51.50%
CATERPILLAR INC. -0.38% 132.2 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aCOVID-19 long-term toll signals billions in healthcare costs ahead
RE
10:48aU.S. manufacturing activity near 1-1/2-year high - ISM
RE
10:48aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Continues Its Recovery in July -- ISM
DJ
10:46aIndia's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July
RE
10:44aCOVID-19 long-term toll signals billions in healthcare costs ahead
RE
10:44aNordex shares hit five-month high on $474 million project pipeline sale
RE
10:41aCOFCO's grains plant in Argentina back online after COVID-19 shutdown
RE
10:25aU.S. Manufacturing Activity Swings to Expansion in July -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:23aEarnings, Microsoft boost Wall St. as investors await stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group