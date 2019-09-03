Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. manufacturing contracts as trade war with China bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
Line workers spot weld parts of the frame on the flex line at Nissan Motor Co's automobile manufacturing plant in Smyrna Tennessee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years in August, with new orders and hiring declining sharply as trade tensions weighed on business confidence, raising financial market fears of a recession.

Concerns about the economy, which is in its longest expansion ever, were also exacerbated by other data on Tuesday showing construction spending barely rising in July. The reports somewhat offset last week's upbeat data on consumer spending that had suggested that while the economy was slowing, it was not losing momentum as rapidly as financial markets were flagging.

The economy's waning fortunes have been blamed on the White House's year-long trade war with China. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday trade talks with China were going well, but he warned that he would be "tougher" in negotiations if the discussions dragged on past the 2020 U.S. election and he won a second term.

"The canary in the mine may be falling off its perch," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania. "With manufacturing now starting to contract, it is even more critical that the consumer keeps spending."

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity dropped to a reading of 49.1 last month from 51.2 in July. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 12% of the U.S. economy. Last month marked the first time since August 2016 that the index broke below the 50 threshold.

August's reading was also the lowest since January 2016 and was the fifth straight monthly decline in the index. The United States now joins the euro zone, Japan, the United Kingdom and China, which have long been experiencing a contraction in factory activity.

Still, the ISM index remains above the 43 level, which economists associate with a recession. The U.S.-China trade tensions also coincide with diminishing stimulus from last year's $1.5 trillion tax cut package.

The ISM said there had been "a notable decrease in business confidence," adding that "trade remains the most significant issue, indicated by the strong contraction in new export orders." Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ISM index would slip to 51.0 in August.

The U.S.-China trade fight is eroding business sentiment, with business investment contracting in the second quarter for the first time in more than three years. That, together with an inventory bloat, is undercutting manufacturing, with output declining for two straight quarters.

Consumers have largely shrugged off the trade dispute and continued to spend, propping up the economy. But that could change with the trade war spilling over to shopping malls.

A new round of U.S. tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, mostly consumer products like clothing, footwear and televisions, took effect on Sept. 1. Additional U.S. tariffs are due to be imposed in December.

With trade tensions simmering in the background, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again this month to keep the economic expansion, now in its 11th year, on track.

The Fed lowered its short-term interest rate by 25 basis points in July for the first time since 2008, citing trade tensions and slowing global growth. Financial markets have fully priced in another quarter-percentage-point cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices rose on the factory data, with the yield in the benchmark 10-year note dropping to its lowest since July 2016. The Treasury yield curve has inverted, signalling that a recession is looming. Stocks on Wall Street fell, while the dollar <.DXY> was little changed against a basket of currencies.

ORDERS TUMBLE

The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index dropped to a reading of 47.2 last month, the lowest level since June 2012, from 50.8 in July. A measure of export orders plunged 4.8 points to the lowest level since April 2009.

The survey's factory employment tumbled to 47.4, the weakest reading since March 2016, from 51.7 in July. This raises the risk that factory payrolls contracted in August. Manufacturers cut hours in July, pushing the factory workweek to its lowest level since November 2011. Factories also cut overtime in July.

The government will publish August's employment report on Friday.

"This (ISM) report is a warning that the tariff and trade uncertainty is continuing to weigh on manufacturing activity, and that this uncertainty is a growing risk to the expansion," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.

The ISM said nine industries, including furniture and related products, machinery and chemical products reported growth last month. Transportation equipment, primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances and components were among the seven industries reporting a contraction.

Machinery manufacturers said "business is starting to show signs of a broad slowdown." Electrical equipment, appliances and components makers complained that "tariffs continue to be a strain on the supply chain and the economy overall."

That sentiment resonated across all industries. Manufacturers of furniture and related products said "incoming sales seem to be slowing down, and this is usually our busiest season."

"The story up until now has been global manufacturing recession, with the U.S. standing out as the strongest among the weakening players," said Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York. "The White House could help enormously by delaying further escalation of the trade conflict."

In a separate report on Tuesday, the Commerce Department said construction spending edged up 0.1% in July. Data for June was revised up to show construction outlays decreasing 0.7 instead of falling 1.3% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.3% in July. Construction spending fell 2.7% on a year-on-year basis in July.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa welcomes Q2 growth findings
PU
02:10pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
02:07pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
02:01pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:59pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:57pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : APEC Issues Next Steps for Improved Chemicals Cooperation
PU
01:52pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : NFL player to be featured in Idaho spud promotions
PU
01:42pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : and WBAL-TV Team Up for Natural Gas Safety Hero Challenge
PU
01:34pWall Street bogged down by weak manufacturing data, trade worries
RE
01:33pU.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August--3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group