Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. markets regulator joins calls for speedy transition away from Libor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. markets regulator on Friday added its voice to the chorus of global watchdogs calling for banks to promptly end their use of the Libor lending benchmark, warning that the industry was running out of time ahead of a 2021 deadline.

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to see banks begin the process of assessing their existing contracts' exposure to the London interbank offering rate, known as Libor, and to ensure that all new contracts move to an alternative benchmark reference rate, most notably the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Globally, Libor is used to price contracts, from home loans to credit cards, worth $300 trillion (£239 trillion).

The SEC said firms should also assess and mitigate the impact of the transition on their business strategy, processes and information systems.

"The expected discontinuation of Libor could have a significant impact on the financial markets and may present a material risk for certain market participants, including public companies, investment advisers, investment companies, and broker-dealers," the SEC wrote.

"The risks associated with this discontinuation and transition will be exacerbated if the work necessary to effect an orderly transition to an alternative reference rate is not completed in a timely manner," it said.

Libor is based on quotes submitted by banks. Its reputation as the market standard has been tainted in the wake of rigging scandals by traders, which resulted in billions of dollars in fines for major global banks, effectively signalling the 50-year-old benchmark's demise

The U.K. regulators have set a 2021 deadline for financial firms, including banks and investors, to transition away from the benchmark, presenting one of the biggest challenges faced by the global market in decades, according to regulatory experts.

The vice chair of the Federal Reserve, Randal Quarles, who chairs an international body that monitors the global financial system, warned in April that the banking industry was not moving fast enough and that the U.S. central bank would start to assess their transition plans as part of the regular examination process.

On Friday, the SEC also stressed that it expected financial firms to disclose relevant risks related to transition. While larger firms, real estate firms and insurers had begun to disclose such risks, others were lagging, it said.

"However, for every contract held by one of these companies providing disclosure, there is a counterparty that may not yet be aware of the risks it faces or the actions needed to mitigate those risks," the SEC said. "We therefore encourage every company, if it has not already done so, to begin planning for this important transition."


(GRAPHIC: SOFR vs LIBOR -

(GRAPHIC: SOFR vs LIBOR interactive -https://tmsnrt.rs/2NN86hH

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Michelle Price and Leslie Adler)

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15pCITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
PU
06:13pVolkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
RE
06:05pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Bipartisan Leadership of Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Condemn Turkey S-400 Acquisition
PU
06:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Files and Settles Enforcement Actions Against Two Futures Commission Merchants and an Introducing Broker Arising from Unauthorized Trading and Improper Bunched Orders
PU
06:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Vision Financial Markets LLC to Pay a $200,000 Penalty to Settle Charges that It Failed To Supervise Its Employees
PU
06:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders ADM Investor Services Inc. to Pay a $250,000 Penalty to Settle Charges that it Failed to Supervise Its Employees
PU
06:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Dean Katzelis and Shahin Maleki d/b/a Essex Futures to Pay a $500,000 Penalty to Settle Charges of Unauthorized Options Trading, Failure to Supervise, and Other Violations
PU
05:36pU.S. markets regulator joins calls for speedy transition away from Libor
RE
05:30pREPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA : 2020 Democrats will Lend Their Ears at Today's Corn Feed, but They Won't Offer a Kernel of Truth
PU
05:19pJ&J faces U.S. criminal probe related to baby powder - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4UR-ENERGY INC. : UR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Se..
5TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors of Important Deadline in Securities..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About