Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. may extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion in Chinese goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States Trade Representative is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire on Dec. 28 this year, the agency said on Monday.

The USTR, the lead U.S. trade agency, said it would take comment on the proposed tariff suspension from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. The USTR said in December 2018 that, at the request of U.S. importers, $34 billion in Chinese goods would be exempt from 25% tariffs first set in July of 2018.

The USTR will evaluate U.S. importers' efforts to source the products in the United States or from third countries when it decides whether to extend tariff suspensions, according to a Federal Register notice.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pGREEN BUILDING COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Making every building count
PU
05:58pA Financial Crunch Awaits Argentina's New Leader
DJ
05:57pLoonie holds near three-month high ahead of interest rate decisions
RE
05:54pBeyond Meat to offer more store discounts as competition heats up; shares fall
RE
05:42pFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL : The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse 2019 pdf
PU
05:36p'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX - Boeing CEO
RE
05:34p'WE KNOW WE MADE MISTAKES' ON 737 MAX : Boeing CEO
RE
05:32pLOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED $7 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
05:28pU.S. may extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion in Chinese goods
RE
05:21pTrump administration eases risks for banks on false lending claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
3FITBIT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
4Oil falls on weak Chinese data, forecasts for U.S. crude stocks build
5Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group