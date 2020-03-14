Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 01:14am EDT

The U.S. military said on Friday it will halt, with some exceptions, domestic travel for service members, Defense Department civilians and families in a move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the military.

The move, which goes further than previous restrictions on international travel, highlights the degree to which the U.S. military is concerned and the lengths it has to go to try and protect the more than a million active-duty troops around the world.

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than 138,000 people worldwide and left over 5,000 dead.

"The continuing spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) necessitates immediate implementation of travel restrictions for domestic Department of Defense (DoD) travel," a memo, signed by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, said.

The policy would go into effect on Monday through May 11 and would be for service members, Defense Department civilian personnel and their families "assigned to DoD installations, facilities, and surrounding areas in the United States and its territories," the memo said.

"This restriction will halt all domestic travel," a Pentagon statement accompanying the memo said.

Exceptions could be granted for mission essential travel, travel necessary for humanitarian reasons, and travel warranted due to extreme hardship, it said.

The impact of the coronavirus on everyday life has deepened around the world. It was detected for the first time in several countries, with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling Europe the pandemic's current epicenter.

More schools and businesses closed, the global sporting calendar was left in tatters, and people faced greater restrictions on where they could go.

The U.S. military's official tally of servicemembers and related personnel who have been infected by the coronavirus likely undercounts the actual total, the Pentagon has said. Until Tuesday, four U.S. service members had coronavirus.

Officials say the generally low age and good health of U.S. troops is a mixed blessing of sorts -- allowing U.S. servicemembers to better withstand the virus, but perhaps also allowing them to become carriers who fail to exhibit the kinds of symptoms that trigger testing.

By Idrees Ali

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55aMainland China sees imported virus cases exceed new local infections for first time
RE
01:55aU.S. President Trump encountered second person who later tested positive for coronavirus - White House physician
RE
01:55aThailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 82
RE
01:14aU.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirus
RE
12:26aNew Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus
RE
12:26aSOUTH KOREA REPORTS 107 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, TOTAL 8,086 : Kcdc
RE
03/13U.S. Policy Makers Weigh Next Stage of Stimulus -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/13U.S. agency issues emergency order to speed coronavirus relief deliveries
RE
03/13Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears - SPA
RE
03/13DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA to implement “food resiliency plan” for stable MM food supply
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bi..
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : How a Virus Upended the Business World
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Drumbeat of bad coronavirus news starts to hit U.S. auto dealers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group