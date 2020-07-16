Log in
U.S. money market funds post largest weekly outflow since 2008 -Lipper

07/16/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. money market funds posted their largest outflows since 2008 in the week ended on Wednesday, according to Lipper.

U.S.-based money market funds shed $90.1 billion over that weekly period. That is the largest weekly outflow since September 2008 and the second-largest such outflow in Lipper's data dating back to 1992.

U.S. equity funds also registered outflows of $7.96 billion over that same period, according to Lipper. Both asset classes resumed shedding funds after having snapped a streak of outflows last week.

Meanwhile, taxable bond funds attracted $5.34 billion, and municipal bond funds drew in $857.3 million. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

