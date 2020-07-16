U.S. money market funds post largest weekly outflow since 2008 -Lipper

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. money market funds posted
their largest outflows since 2008 in the week ended on
Wednesday, according to Lipper.
U.S.-based money market funds shed $90.1 billion over that
weekly period. That is the largest weekly outflow since
September 2008 and the second-largest such outflow in Lipper's
data dating back to 1992.
U.S. equity funds also registered outflows of $7.96 billion
over that same period, according to Lipper. Both asset classes
resumed shedding funds after having snapped a streak of outflows
last week.
Meanwhile, taxable bond funds attracted $5.34 billion, and
municipal bond funds drew in $857.3 million.
(Reporting by April Joyner
Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)