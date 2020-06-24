Log in
U.S moves to protect lobster industry, threatens tariffs on China

06/24/2020 | 06:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lobsters are seen in a crate after being brought in by a lobsterman in Stonington

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum aimed at protecting American lobster fishermen who have found export markets drying up, a White House adviser dubbed the "lobster king" said on Wednesday, adding China could face new tariffs.

"If those purchase commitments are not met, the United States Trade Representative has been directed to use his discretion to impose ... reciprocal tariffs on the China seafood industry," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told reporters. He was referring to $150 million in purchase commitments Beijing made under the so-called Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office, the Maine Lobstermen's Association and Senator Susan Collins of Maine did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump earlier this month called Navarro the "lobster king" at a Maine event, threatening to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc did not drop its tariff on American lobsters.

U.S. lawmakers from Maine have urged the administration to prioritize lobster in negotiations with China. The Maine lobster industry supports the livelihood of 4,500 state-licensed lobstermen and an additional 10,000 people who work directly with the industry. Together they generate about $1.5 billion in economic impact each year.

In the memorandum, Trump also directed the U.S. Agriculture Department to provide lobster fishermen with the same type of assistance other parts of the agriculture sector are receiving to protect them from harmful trade practices, Navarro said.

He said that assistance would apply to past and future harm from China's trade practices.

Navarro said the memorandum also called on the U.S. Trade Representative for recommendations over the next 90 days on how to address a loss of market share American lobster fishermen have faced due to a Canada-Europe trade agreement.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Andrea Shalal and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)

