Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. must demand transparency of Chinese debt in any debt restructuring deals - senators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:33pm EDT
The U.S. Capitol building is seen ahead of vote on coronavirus relief bill in Washington

The United States must insist that developing countries disclose debt and other obligations to China as part of any future debt restructuring deal or international aid package, 16 senior Republican senators told the Trump administration.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and the other senators said in a letter the United States should support debt restructuring for poor countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, falling commodity prices and the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.

But any financial agreements should require disclosure of a country's debts to China or legal obligations under its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, they told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the letter dated April 22 and reviewed by Reuters

Chinese institutions should also agree to renegotiate the underlying debt of developing countries without a political quid pro quo, they said in the previously unreported letter.

"Short of this, U.S. and other Western taxpayers would be in essence bailing out Chinese financial institutions and enabling China's debt-trap diplomacy," the senators wrote.

The International Monetary Fund last week forecast that the pandemic would cause a 3% contraction in the global economy.

The crisis is hitting developing countries and emerging markets particularly hard, and has raised the spectre of a major wave of debt restructuring once the crisis abates.

The Group of 20 major economies - which include China - and the Paris Club group of creditors last week agreed to suspend official bilateral debt payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year, with private creditors backing the measure on a voluntary basis.

But experts say more significant steps, including debt restructuring and cancellation, will likely be needed, given the dire economic conditions triggered by the pandemic.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Thursday called for cancellation of $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries.

The United Nations estimates that developing countries will need to pay back or refinance $2.7 trillion in debt by the end of 2021, not counting billions of dollars in additional loans needed to combat the pandemic and mitigate its economic impact.

Much of the developing countries' debt is held by China, which aggressively stepped up public and private lending in Africa and other developing regions over the past decades, often demanding much tougher terms and higher interest rates than Western creditors.

Led by U.S. Senator David Perdue, a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, the letter noted that many loans carried nondisclosure agreements and some 50% of China's loans to developing countries were not reported or included in data compiled by the World Bank, the IMF or credit-rating agencies.

China also engaged in predatory lending practices and demanded extensive collateral, raising the prospect that countries could lose sovereign property or strategic assets as part of a debt relief deal with China, the senators wrote.

"The U.S. must ... closely monitor countries now buckling under Chinese-issued debt. Through U.S.-led institutions like the IMF and the World Bank, the U.S. should support offering debt restructuring to these countries as needed," they said.

The United States, the dominant shareholder in the IMF, should demand that any country that requests IMF or international aid "be transparent in all outstanding finances and legal obligations, including BRI agreements and Chinese debt."

By Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33pU.S. must demand transparency of Chinese debt in any debt restructuring deals - senators
RE
11:29pCoronavirus thwarts vulture funds' efforts to finally crack China
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pPhilippines central bank expects remittances to decline this year
RE
11:02pSaudi G20 presidency urges more donations to fund pandemic response
RE
10:38pAsian shares fall on coronavirus drug, economic damage concerns
RE
10:37pU.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation
RE
10:20pJapan's stimulus to boost real GDP by 4.4% - economy minister
RE
09:58pChina central bank cuts interest rate on TMLF by 20 basis points
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : raises China-made Model 3 prices after EV subsidies cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group