U.S. negotiator says EU should address agricultural biotech in trade talks

02/21/2019 | 03:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: European flags are hung outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's chief agricultural negotiator on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on the European Union to address long-standing issues in bilateral trade talks.

"I can't express my frustration with European agricultural and the way they deal with things like biotechnology," USTR official Gregg Doud told attendees at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Doud said it was "high time" for the EU to "get with the program" on issues like biotechnology, or genetically engineered ingredients known as GMOs.

The United States has been pressing EU negotiators to address agriculture in trade talks.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

