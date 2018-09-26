Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. new home sales rebound in August, prior months revised lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:10pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - A home for sale is seen in Santa Monica

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in August after two straight monthly declines, but the underlying trend still pointed to a weakening housing market amid rising mortgage rates and higher home prices.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new home sales rebounded 3.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 629,000 units last month. July's sales pace was revised down to 608,000 units from the previously reported 627,000 units.

Sales in June were also much weaker than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for about 11 percent of housing market sales, rising 0.5 percent to a pace of 630,000 units in August.

New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. They increased 12.7 percent from a year ago.

The housing market is lagging a robust economy, with data last week showing sales of previously owned homes flat in August and building permits plunging to a more than one-year low.

Economists blame the weakness in the housing market on rising borrowing costs and house prices, which have outstripped wage growth, making home purchasing unaffordable for some first-time buyers.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has increased more than 60 basis points this year to an average of 4.65 percent. House prices rose 5.9 percent in July from a year ago, data showed earlier this week.

In contrast, annual wage growth has been stuck below 3 percent, though it has recently shown signs of picking up. With the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates later on Wednesday for the third time this year, mortgage rates are likely to rise further.

Residential investment contracted in the first half of the year and is expected to decline further in the third quarter.

New home sales in the South, which accounts for the bulk of transactions, fell 1.7 percent in August. Sales jumped 9.1 percent in the West and climbed 2.7 percent in the Midwest. They soared 47.8 percent in the Northeast, which is the smallest segment of the new housing market.

The median new house price rose 1.9 percent to $320,200 in August from a year ago. There were 318,000 new homes on the market in August, the most since February 2009 and up 1.6 percent from July. Supply is, however, just over half of what it was at the peak of the housing market boom in 2006.

At August's sales pace it would take 6.1 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, down from 6.2 months in July. Nearly two-thirds of the houses sold last month were either under construction or yet to be built.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pTop Uber executive disciplined last year after probe into office conduct - WSJ
RE
04:19pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Pull Back Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
04:18pTSX higher as banks gain ahead of expected U.S. rate hike
RE
04:17pEXCLUSIVE - GODIVA CHOCOLATE OWNER YILDIZ PREPS JAPAN BUSINESS SALE : sources
RE
04:16pWORLD BANK : Commits $1 Billion for Battery Storage to Ramp Up Renewable Energy Globally
PU
04:14pGerman institutes warn of recession if trade conflict escalates
RE
04:10pU.S. new home sales rebound in August, prior months revised lower
RE
04:07pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Tread Water With An Eye On The Fed Meeting
DJ
04:06pFUELSEUROPE EUROPEAN PETROLEUM REFINERS ASSOCIAT : Energy-intensive industries call for an ambitious EU Industrial Strategy to help the industry better contribute to the EU long-term GHG goals
PU
04:05pOil eases, but Iran sanctions keep prices well above $80 a barrel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.