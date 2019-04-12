U.S. official says Mexico not looking to roll back energy reform

Speaking on the sidelines of meetings between Mexican and U.S. officials in the eastern city of Merida, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle had said her government did not wish to repeal the reform.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been a staunch critic of the energy overhaul prior to winning election in July 2018. However, he has since said he will give private companies some time to show they can increase oil production.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham)