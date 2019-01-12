U.S. official says not to grant more waivers on Iran oil sanctions

Hook told a news conference in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi that the reason for the earlier waivers was to prevent a spike in oil prices. He declined to say what the administration in Washington would do when the current waivers end in May.

Washington gave waivers to eight traditional Iranian oil buyers - including China, India, Japan and South Korea -- after reimposing sanctions on Iranian oil in November.

