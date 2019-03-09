Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. official suggests Italy avoid China's Belt and Road plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 11:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Conte addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the future of Europe in Strasbourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Italian government should not support China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan, a spokesman for the White House's group of national security advisers said on Saturday, calling it a "vanity project."

On Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he might sign an accord with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, despite reports that the United States was concerned at the prospect of a key ally joining the venture.

"Italy is a major global economy and great investment destination. No need for Italian government to lend legitimacy to China's infrastructure vanity project," said spokesman Garrett Marquis on Twitter.

Xi is due to travel to Italy from March 22-24 and Conte said Rome and Beijing were looking to agree a framework deal during the state visit.

The "Belt and Road" plan, championed by Xi, aims to link China by sea and land with southeast and central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, through an infrastructure network on the lines of the old Silk Road.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Jan Wolfe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02pExclusive - Saudi court approves detained tycoon Sanea's bankruptcy filing
RE
11:59aU.S. official suggests Italy avoid China's Belt and Road plan
RE
11:30aWall Street's oldest-ever bull market turns 10 years old
RE
10:52aFlights resume at New Jersey's Newark airport after fire report shuts runways
RE
08:35aGENERAL PRODUCE LP : Cabbage Head
PU
08:22aAUSTRIA'S SIGNA PARTNERS WITH RFR TO BUY NEW YORK'S CHRYSLER BUILDING : sources
RE
07:47aRwanda aims to sell stake in cement firm Cimerwa this month
RE
03:46aChina says expects stable foreign investment in 2019
RE
03:46aChina says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
RE
03:27aChina March 1-9 exports up 39.9 percent year-on-year - Xinhua, citing customs head
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen knives
2China says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Two GE Directors Exit as Turnover Continues
4PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : India waiting for UK reply after fugitive Nirav Modi's video sur..
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT MARKETS : U.S. Case Over Mozambique Debt Deals Hits a Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.