Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil edges up after 3 percent drop on big stock build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:56am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A drilling rig is parked up in the Cromarty Firth near Nigg

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Thursday, steadying after a big drop overnight due to a jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and supported by ongoing tensions over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $69.92 a barrel by 0031 GMT, after falling 3 percent in the previous session to settle below $70 for the first time in a month.

Front-month London Brent crude for December delivery was up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $80.28, having ended down 1.7 percent.

U.S. crude stocks rose 6.5 million barrels last week, the fourth straight weekly build, almost triple what analysts had forecast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Inventories rose sharply even as U.S. crude production slipped 300,000 barrels per day to 10.9 million bpd last week due to the effects of offshore facilities closing temporarily for Hurricane Michael.

U.S. lawmakers pointed the finger at the Saudi leadership over the disappearance of prominent Saudi critic and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, suggesting sanctions could be possible.

Western pressure mounted on Riyadh to provide answers, but comments by President Donald Trump suggested the White House may not take additional action against the Saudis, particularly after Saudi Arabia said it will conduct an investigation.

Investors worry Saudi Arabia could use oil supply to retaliate against critics. But Saudi Arabia has assured OPEC that it is "committed, capable and willing" to ensure there will be no shortage in the oil market, OPEC's secretary-general said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will struggle to resume oil production from jointly operated fields that produced some 500,000 barrels per day any time soon due to operational differences and souring political ties, sources said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : elects new officers and welcomes new members
PU
03:35aDollar at one week high after hawkish Fed minutes; Asia stocks capped
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:58aAustralia's Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply
DJ
02:56aU.S. oil edges up after 3 percent drop on big stock build
RE
02:55aDollar bolstered by Fed minutes, sterling remains under pressure
RE
02:52aJapan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount
RE
02:48aExxon Mobil bets big on China LNG, sidesteps trade war
RE
02:43aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate at six-year low (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
3At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
5ALCOA CORPORATION : Alcoa's profit beat fueled by rising alumina prices, shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.