Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:25am CEST
An oil pumpjack is seen at Lake Maracaibo in Lagunillas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. oil edged up on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session, lifted by a decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories, while international crude markets were weaker due to the trade dispute between the United States and China.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.90 per barrel at 0118 GMT, up 4 cents from their last settlement. That followed a 3 percent jump the previous session.

"Oil prices jumped overnight as inventories drew down more than expected," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories <C-STK-T-EIA> fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to Aug. 17 to 408.36 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

International markets were weaker as the ongoing trade spat between the United States and China was seen as a drag on economic growth.

Brent crude oil futures were at $74.65 per barrel, down 13 cents from their last close.

U.S. and Chinese officials this week met for the first time in over two months to resolve the deepening trade conflict, so far without result, with the latest round of U.S. tariffs due to be implemented on Thursday.

On the supply side, U.S. crude oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA> rose back to 11 million barrels per day, the EIA report said.

That means the world's three top producers, Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia, now all churn out around 11 million bpd, meeting a third of global demand.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aU.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
03:25aU.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
03:17aCITY OF DEL MAR CA : Utility relocation on Camino del Mar
PU
03:16aMexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:56aCaution creeps into Asian markets as U.S. tariff deadline looms
RE
02:43aEXCLUSIVE : Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
RE
02:32aJapan Aug flash manufacturing PMI rises on domestic demand, exports weak
RE
02:18aU.S. economy set to slow from here on, damaged by trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.