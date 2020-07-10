Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 10th week -Baker Hughes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for a 10th week in a row but the rate of decline has slowed as higher oil prices prompt some producers to start drilling again.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to an all-time low of 258 in the week to July 10, according to data on Friday from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co going back to 1940. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

That was 700 rigs, or 73%, below this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs fell by four to 181 this week, their lowest since June 2009, while gas rigs dropped by one to 75, matching its record low hit a couple of weeks ago, according to data going back to 1987.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected a fall in domestic crude output to 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd) this year from a record 12.2 million bpd in 2019, while global petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption will drop to 92.9 million bpd in 2020 from a record 101.0 million bpd in 2019.

Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 34% since the start of the year due to coronavirus demand destruction, U.S. crude futures have jumped 113% over the past three months to around $40 a barrel on Friday on hopes global economies will snap back as governments lift lockdowns.

Analysts said higher oil prices will encourage energy firms to slow rig count reductions and possibly start adding some units later this year. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.23% 14.84 Delayed Quote.-39.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.46% 43.03 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
WTI 1.69% 40.285 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pB-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 10 July 2020
PU
01:49pEU's Michel floats please-all recovery plan ahead of tough budget summit
RE
01:41pRevenue Interim Committee and HJ 35 Tax Study Committee meet July 20-21
PU
01:41pECB establishes close cooperation with Bulgaria's central bank
PU
01:41pBANCA D'ITALIA : ECB establishes close cooperation with Croatia's central bank
PU
01:31pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 10th week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:31pEUROPEAN & US BANKS AT THE PEAK OF THE CORONA CRISIS : Repercussions for balance sheets
PU
01:24pTrump Pessimistic on Phase-Two China Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group