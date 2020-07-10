U.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 10th week -Baker Hughes

(Adds rig count in Permian basin in paragraph 5)
July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil
and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for a 10th week
in a row but the rate of decline has slowed as higher oil prices
prompt some producers to start drilling again.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, fell by five to an all-time low of 258 in the week to
July 10, according to data on Friday from energy services firm
That was 700 rigs, or 73%, below this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs fell by four to 181 this week, their lowest
since June 2009, while gas rigs dropped by one to 75, matching
its record low hit a couple of weeks ago, according to data
going back to 1987.
More than half of the total U.S. oil rigs are in the Permian
basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, where active units
dropped by one this week to a fresh record low of 125, according
to data going back to 2011.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected a
fall in domestic crude output to 11.6 million barrels per day
(bpd) this year from a record 12.2 million bpd in 2019, while
global petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption will drop to
92.9 million bpd in 2020 from a record 101.0 million bpd in
2019.
Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 34% since
the start of the year due to coronavirus demand destruction,
U.S. crude futures have jumped 113% over the past three
months to around $40 a barrel on Friday on hopes global
economies will snap back as governments lift lockdowns.
Analysts said higher oil prices will encourage energy firms
to slow rig count reductions and possibly start adding some
units later this year.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)