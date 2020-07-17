U.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 11th week -Baker Hughes

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil
and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for an 11th week
in a row though they have slowed the reductions as some consider
returning to the well pad with crude prices up from historic
lows.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, fell by five to an all-time low of 253 in the week to
July 17, according to data on Friday from energy services firm
Baker Hughes Co going back to 1940. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>
<RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>
That was 701 rigs, or 73%, below this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs fell one to 180 this week, their lowest since
June 2009, while gas rigs dropped by four to 71, their lowest on
record according to data going back to 1987.
Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 34% since
the start of the year due to coronavirus demand destruction,
U.S. crude futures have jumped 115% over the past three
months to around $40 a barrel on Friday on hopes global
economies will snap back as governments lift lockdowns.
Analysts said higher oil prices will encourage energy firms
to slow rig count reductions and possibly start adding some
units later this year.
"U.S. rig activity will bottom near 250 rigs or roughly
today's levels," analysts at Raymond James said, noting they
expect the rig count to average 270 in the second half of 2020,
"amounting to a small recovery as some operators slowly resume
drilling in some basins."
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)