U.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 15th week -Baker Hughes

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil
and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for a 15th week
even as higher oil prices prompt some producers to start
drilling again.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, fell by three to an all-time low of 244 in the week to
Aug. 14, according to data on Friday from energy services firm
Baker Hughes Co going back to 1940. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>
<RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>
That was 691 rigs, or 74%, below this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs fell by four to 172 this week, their lowest
since July 2005, while gas rigs rose by one to 70, according to
data.
More than half the U.S. oil rigs are in the Permian basin in
West Texas and eastern New Mexico where total units fell by five
this week to a record low of 117, according to Baker Hughes data
going back to 2011.
As the rig count declines, U.S. crude oil production is
expected to fall by 990,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to
11.26 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) said on Tuesday, a steeper drop than its forecast last
month for a 600,000-bpd fall.
Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 31% since
the start of the year due to coronavirus demand destruction,
U.S. crude futures have jumped 123% over the past four
months to around $42 a barrel on Friday on hopes global
economies and energy demand will snap back as governments lift
lockdowns.
Analysts said higher oil prices will encourage energy firms
to slow rig count reductions and start adding units later this
year.
"It appears the industry has found a bottom over the last
month, at least temporarily," analysts at energy data provider
Enverus said, noting "This level of activity is still fragile
and depends on avoiding any more shocks to global demand."
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)