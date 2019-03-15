Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil hits highest so far this year, but concerns over demand growth drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:05am EDT
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's refinery is pictured in Yokohama

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Friday, with U.S. crude climbing to its highest so far this year as production cuts led by OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran likely created a slight deficit in global supply in the first quarter.

Yet prices have been prevented from rising further by concerns that an economic slowdown will soon start denting growth in fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were up 15 cents at $58.76 per barrel at 0745 GMT, their strongest so far in 2019.

Brent crude oil futures were at $67.43 per barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement, and within a dollar of their $68.14 2019-high reached the previous day.

Oil has rallied around a quarter since the start of the year.

"Oil continues to grind higher ... in response to ongoing production cuts from the OPEC+ group of producers as well as another (output) slump from a blacked-out Venezuela," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark's Saxo Bank.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies like Russia - known as the OPEC+ alliance - have been withholding around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in crude supply from the start of the year to tighten markets and prop up prices.

OPEC+ ministers will meet at the group's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on April 17-18 to decide output policy.

"If OPEC+ decide to extend (cuts) ... we expect that inventories will continue to draw through at least Q3," U.S. investment bank Jefferies said on Friday.

With OPEC withholding supply and U.S. sanctions preventing Iranian and Venezuelan oil from entering markets, global crude flow data in Refinitiv showed a slight supply deficit likely appeared in the first quarter.


(Graphic: Global oil supply & demand -

WILL DEMAND HOLD UP?

Preventing oil from rising further have been concerns that a economic slowdown that has gripped large parts of Asia and Europe, and which is showing signs of spilling into North America, will soon dent fuel demand growth.

But oil demand has held up well so far.

Crude oil use in China, the world's biggest importer, in the first two months of 2019 rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier to a record 12.68 million bpd, official data showed this week.

"Oil demand concerns are overdone," Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday.

The U.S. bank said January global crude oil demand growth was "nearly 2.0 million barrels per day, with strength visible in both emerging markets and developed economies".

Goldman said "current fundamentals will tighten physical markets further", driving up spot Brent crude futures above $70 per barrel "as supply losses continue (and) demand growth beats low consensus expectations".

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29aJapan exports seen falling at slower pace in February, core CPI steady - Reuters poll
RE
04:28aDollar set for biggest weekly drop in three months
RE
04:24aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Catalytic Converter Market worth $73.1 billion by 2025
PU
04:24aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market worth 1,304 million by 2023
PU
04:18aNigeria consumer inflation falls slightly to 11.31 pct in Feb – stats office
RE
04:16aSouth Africa's rand recovers as trade deal hopes rise
RE
04:09aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's local-currency sales rise for third straight quarter
RE
04:09aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Retail Sales Indices
PU
04:05aU.S. oil hits highest so far this year, but concerns over demand growth drag
RE
03:55aGlobal gloom forces Japan central bank to temper its outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : French investigators start black box data review from Ethiopia crash
4TESLA : TESLA : unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up, price starts at $39,000
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's local-currency sales rise for third straight quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.