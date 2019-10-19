Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil major Chevron says hopeful about maintaining Venezuela presence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 02:34am EDT
The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp said late on Friday it is optimistic about maintaining a presence in Venezuela even amid U.S. sanctions on the country and state oil company PDVSA as part of Washington's effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

The company's remarks follow an earlier report by Bloomberg that said the United States is considering extending Chevron's waiver to operate in Venezuela with more limitations by granting the company a 90-day sanctions reprieve.

"We are a positive presence in Venezuela, and we are hopeful that General License 8C is renewed so that we can continue operations in the country for the long-term," Ray Fohr, a Chevron spokesman, told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"We have dedicated investments and a large workforce who are dependent on our presence."

"General License No 8C" is the license that authorizes transactions in Venezuela involving PDVSA and entities it owns, according to the website of the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Chevron's future in Venezuela now depends on U.S. President Donald Trump, who must decide by Oct. 25 whether to renew the waiver allowing the company to keep operating in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions.

The Treasury Department aims to further limit Venezuela's crude production and is concerned that Chevron's joint venture projects in Venezuela are providing financing to help Maduro's socialist government pay back its debt to Russian oil company Rosneft PJSC, Bloomberg reported on Friday. This could encourage more loans in the future.

The report added, however, that the United States also wants to maintain a presence in Venezuela's oil industry in case of a political transition.

Chevron has been present in Venezuela for nearly 100 years. It opened its Caracas office in 1923, and first struck oil at the Boscan field in 1946.

The Trump administration has several times imposed sanctions on Venezuela and sought to limit PDVSA's transactions to largely cut off Maduro's access to oil revenues, which account for most of the South American country's hard currency income.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Kanishka Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.53% 114.74 Delayed Quote.6.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 59.29 Delayed Quote.9.34%
WTI -0.48% 53.67 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:34aU.S. oil major Chevron says hopeful about maintaining Venezuela presence
RE
02:01aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met Wang Yi
PU
01:21aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : External Affairs Minister's conversation with Valdai Discussion Club, Moscow on 27 August 2019
PU
12:48aBoeing 737 MAX test pilot grappled with simulator flaws, too
RE
12:39aChina central bank says will continue to implement prudent monetary policies
RE
12:16aChina says will work with the U.S. to address each other's core concerns
RE
10/18BANK OF JAMAICA : Standard of Sound Practice on Liquidity Coverage Ratio
PU
10/18BANK OF JAMAICA : Treasury bill -results of auction-october 16 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive
2Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
3CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Statement on Vanity Fair Article
4PARETEUM CORPORATION : PARETEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Fot..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group