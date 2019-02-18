Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil prices hit three-month high amid OPEC-led output cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices hit a three-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.95 per barrel at 0034 GMT, up 36 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement. Earlier in the session, they marked their strongest since Nov. 20 at $56.33 a barrel.

Prices had risen 2.2 percent on Friday, the last trading session due to a U.S. public holiday on Monday.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade. They closed Monday up 0.4 percent, after touching their highest since Nov. 20 at $66.83 a barrel.

"OPEC and other major producers have done their part to stabilize prices by limiting output," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst, OANDA.

"Disruptions in crude supply have also taken prices higher despite the United States ramping up production levels and softer global demand."

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in Dec fell to 7.690 million barrels per day (bpd) from 8.235 million bpd in Nov, official data showed on Monday.

U.S. energy companies last week increased the number of oil rigs looking for new supply by three to a total of 857, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a report on Friday.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pTop Citgo executives removed amid battle to control firm - sources
RE
09:08pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Company Error Corrected
PU
09:05pNew round of U.S.-China trade talks begins Tuesday
RE
08:52pStates File Suit Against Trump Administration Over Wall Emergency - Update
DJ
08:28pChina's vice premier to visit United States for trade talks this week
RE
08:21pDOLLAR INDEX : Euro's bounce slows as focus shifts back to economy, ECB policy
RE
08:17pAsian shares hover near four-month high, buoyed by trade optimism
RE
08:13pU.S. oil prices hit three-month high amid OPEC-led output cuts
RE
08:12pAs China Talks Resume, Trump Seeks a Win on Trade
DJ
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Water in Canberra cleaner, and there's more of it (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ
2ZTE CORPORATION : Britain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Factbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
4BINGO INDUSTRIES LTD : BINGO INDUSTRIES : Morgans rates BIN as Add
5MOHANDES INSURANCE CO : MOHANDES INSURANCE : Release from Mohandes Insurance (MOIN.CA) Concerning the BOD Meet..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.