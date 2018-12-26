Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. oil prices rebound after tumbling to lowest since June 2017 on economy fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 03:05am CET
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed in thin trading on Wednesday as the U.S. benchmark rebounded from steep losses in the previous session, even though concern over the health of the global economy continued to overshadow the market in the longer term.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 35 cents, or 0.82 percent, at $42.88 per barrel, at 0152 GMT, having at one point risen as high as 2 percent from the last close. They had slumped 6.7 percent in the previous session to $42.53 a barrel - the lowest since June 2017.

Meanwhile Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents or 0.32 percent at $50.31 a barrel, having skidded 6.2 percent in the previous session to $50.47 a barrel, the weakest since August 2017.

Broader financial markets have been under pressure on worries about a global economic slowdown amid higher U.S. interest rates and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

"U.S. equity futures are trading a bit firmer this morning triggering some little buying interest in the oil markets," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

But Innes added macroeconomics fears will continue unless the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) "reassures markets the viability of their supply cuts and even impose deeper ones as some members have suggested". OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed this month to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day from January.

Elsewhere, U.S. political turmoil triggered by the partial shutdown of the federal government is also adding to market concerns. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that shutdown could last until his demand for U.S.-Mexico border wall money is met.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jane Chung
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.22% 6.92 Delayed Quote.-60.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aRICOH : 26xFaster and 90x More Power Efficient AI Model Training
PU
04:05aKEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Change of interest in Associated Companies
PU
04:05aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL 2017(IFRS) WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT （1,757KB） ※JXTG HOLDINGS : From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018
PU
04:03aNISSAN MOTOR : asks staff not to contact ousted chairman Ghosn, aide Kelly
AQ
04:01aAtom Solutions Introducing World's Lowest Overseas Remittance Service!
BU
04:00aJXTG : Integrated Report 2018 （6,688KB）
PU
03:55aINPEX : Prelude FLNG Facility starts production (PDF 260KB)
PU
03:45aTencent inks pact for data center efforts
AQ
03:45aMonetary policy to be more focused
AQ
03:45aANCOM BHD : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.