U.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources

08/14/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp is cutting about 10% of its workforce and streamlining operations after reporting its fifth quarterly loss in a row, according to people familiar with the matter.

Energy companies have slashed spending and production as petroleum prices have dropped 31% this year. A sharp decline in fuel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic has oil companies girding for a prolonged period of weak prices.

Hess, which had about 1,770 employees as of Dec. 31, dismissed about 165 full-time workers this week and terminated an undisclosed number of contract employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson declined immediate comment.

It has pared spending on new projects this year by more than $1 billion from its initial plan. A $320 million second quarter loss pushed Hess's first half loss to $502 million.

Shares rose 2% to $53.78 on Friday but are off 21% year to date. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.53% 44.93 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
WTI -0.52% 42.2 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
