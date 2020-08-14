U.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp
is cutting about 10% of its workforce and streamlining
operations after reporting its fifth quarterly loss in a row,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Energy companies have slashed spending and production as
petroleum prices have dropped 31% this year. A sharp decline in
fuel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic has oil companies
girding for a prolonged period of weak prices.
Hess, which had about 1,770 employees as of Dec. 31,
dismissed about 165 full-time workers this week and terminated
an undisclosed number of contract employees, according to people
familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson declined immediate comment.
It has pared spending on new projects this year by more than
$1 billion from its initial plan. A $320 million second quarter
loss pushed Hess's first half loss to $502 million.
Shares rose 2% to $53.78 on Friday but are off 21% year to
date.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)