Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. oil rallies as exporters trim production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:08pm EST
Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices rose on Friday, gaining for a fourth day on hopes of further supply cuts by major exporters, despite uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.79 per barrel at 0038 GMT, up 40 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement. They rose 51 cents, or 0.95 percent, on Thursday.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 1.5 percent in the previous session.

"The crude oil market shrugged off concerns about the trade talks as signs of further reduction from OPEC+ continue to mount," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

The producer group known as OPEC+ has agreed to cut crude output by a joint 1.2 million barrels per day. Top exporter Saudi Arabia said it would cut even more in March than the deal called for.

Russia has cut its oil production by 80,000-90,000 barrels per day from its level in October, Moscow's reference level for its cuts, the country's energy minister said.

Still, U.S. government data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocks last week rose to their highest since November 2017 as refiners cut runs to the lowest since October 2017.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pChina Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases - Update
DJ
08:18pProminent investors stock up on eBay, then activists flex muscle
RE
08:15pChina blocks new solar in 3 NW regions amid overcapacity fears
RE
08:14pAsian stocks slip after grim U.S. retail sales data
RE
08:08pU.S. oil rallies as exporters trim production
RE
07:52pDollar lower versus yen after U.S. weak retail sales
RE
07:37pTrump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 4th Update
DJ
07:35pSingapore fourth quarter GDP growth at two-year low, warning for manufacturing
RE
07:32pSouth Korea resumes Iranian oil imports in Jan, but at lower level
RE
07:31pU.S. judge rules former Venezuelan oil minister owes $1.4 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Quebec premier wants Ottawa to 'settle' with SNC-Lavalin so firm avoids ..
2COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..
3BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP : BONAVISTA ENERGY : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2019 Capital..
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : misses on profit, revenue but network hits streaming subscribers milestone
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.