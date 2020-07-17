Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. passenger flights to India can resume July 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 10:00pm EDT
An Air India passenger plane passes the sun on a smoggy morning in Ahmedabad

The government of India has agreed to allow U.S. air carriers to resume passenger services in the U.S.-India market starting July 23, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday.

The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the U.S. Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air carriers serving India.

The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India. 

A group representing major U.S. airlines and the Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on Friday.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to "further expand our international civil aviation operations" and arrangements from some flights "with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries."

"Under this arrangement," it added, "airlines from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers."

The U.S. Transportation Department order was set to take effect next week. The Trump administration said in June it wanted "to restore a level playing field for U.S. airlines" under the U.S.-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government had banned all scheduled services and failed to approve U.S. carriers for charter operations, it added.

The U.S. government said in June that Air India had been operating "repatriation" charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.41% 4.1956 Delayed Quote.1.58%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01aEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : discusses migration and education with Commissioner for Promoting European Way of Life
PU
01:57aChina raises equity investment cap for insurers to 45%
RE
01:40aTwitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts
RE
12:32aIn Hong Kong, young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks off for crucial election
RE
12:27aMainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 16 in Xinjiang
RE
07/17Infectious disease specialists ask U.S. govt to ensure remdesivir supply
RE
07/17U.S. travel industry seeks govt assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips
RE
07/17BlackRock profit beats Street estimates as markets rebound
RE
07/17FDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Multiple brand names
PU
07/17CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Tax revenue shows signs of recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -2-
2WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
3Inozyme Pharma Acquires ENPP1 Deficiency Program Assets from Alexion Pharmaceuticals
4NOTE AB (PUBL) : NOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
5YPF S.A. : Announces Early Participation Date Results And Extension Of The Early Exchange Consideration In ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group