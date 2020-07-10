U.S. police unions approved for millions in pandemic aid

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - At least six police unions
qualified for a combined total of $2 million to $4.4 million in
emergency U.S. government loans intended to help small
businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus lockdown,
according to data released Monday by the U.S. Small Business
Administration.
The unions represent about 110,000 law enforcement officers
in Philadelphia, Houston, New York state, Michigan and 11
Southern states.
All told, the six approved loans make up a small fraction of
the program’s $521 billion in lending across 4.9 million loans
as of June 30. The data released on Monday does not specify
whether the loans were disbursed or if the unions will qualify
for loan forgiveness.
Intended to help small companies and non-profit
organizations keep their workforces employed during the
coronavirus crisis, the federal Paycheck Protection Program
allows employers with 500 or fewer workers hurt by the economic
fallout of the pandemic to apply for a forgivable
government-backed loan.
The six police unions typically receive 90% of their revenue
from membership dues, according to tax records reviewed by
Reuters, and thus, barring layoffs, would not be hurting for
cash. All six unions have work forces of their own, providing
support to members. Their combined loan applications said they
sought to retain 331 jobs.
Four forces with unions that received loans - the New York
State Police, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia
Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police Department - told Reuters
they had not laid off or furloughed any employees during the
pandemic, so their unions’ dues collections should not have
suffered any significant hits.
It is clear the loan program, overseen by the Small Business
Administration (SBA), gave out funds with few limits on who
would benefit, said Liz Hempowicz, director of public policy at
the watchdog group Project on Government Oversight.
“The onus was on the SBA to ensure we’re not just throwing
public funds at entities that don’t need them," she said. “It is
common sense we’d prioritize the industries that need it most,
and I don’t know that’s police unions right now.”
James Miller, spokesman for the New York State Correctional
Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said the union
sought a loan in anticipation of potential revenue losses and
possible layoffs amid prison closures. The union, which
represents about 26,000 employees and retirees, qualified to
borrow between $150,000 and $350,000.
“Based on current revenue projections for the remainder of
the year, we anticipate returning the loan, as it is the prudent
thing to do,” he said, in an email to Reuters.
The other police unions approved for loans did not return
repeated emails and calls seeking comment.
Qualifying for a loan of between $1 million and $2 million
was the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which
represents about 58,000 federal, state, county and municipal law
enforcement officers in eleven states. The Philadelphia
Fraternal Order of Police, which represents 14,000 active and
retired Philadelphia police officers and sheriff deputies,
qualified to borrow between $350,000 and $1 million.
Authorized to borrow between $150,000 and $350,000 were the
Police Officers Labor Council in Michigan, which represents
about 350 sheriffs and police departments; the Houston Police
Officers’ Union, which represents 5,300 Houston Police
Department officers; and the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of
Police Home Association, a separate non-profit that maintains a
lodge for union meetings.
The police unions were among at least 117 public and private
sector unions that applied for loans through the program. The
SBA did not release the names of recipients of loans less than
$150,000.
The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, which represents about 900,000
members across industries including teaching, performing arts,
hospitality, manufacturing and construction, said in an email
Wednesday that it received $267,000 and plans to ask for loan
forgiveness.
Many affiliate unions represent industries that have laid
off members as a result of the coronavirus, Rick Bloomingdale,
Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president, said in an email. Faced with
declining dues, he said, the union decided to seek aid.
“We made the decision to apply for the loan to keep our
people employed.”
