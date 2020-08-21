U.S. postmaster general has 'full support' of board -source

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service board of governors plans to announce its "full support" for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

DeJoy has come under fire from Democrats for service changes they say have delayed mail deliveries and threaten the delivery of ballots.

The board is also set to announce a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to actively oversee the Postal Service's support of the mail-in voting process, the person said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)