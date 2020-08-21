U.S. postmaster general has 'full support' of board -source

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service board
of governors plans to announce its "full support" for Postmaster
General Louis DeJoy, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters
on Friday.
DeJoy has come under fire from Democrats for service changes
they say have delayed mail deliveries and threaten the delivery
of ballots.
The board is also set to announce a bipartisan Election Mail
Committee to actively oversee the Postal Service's support of
the mail-in voting process, the person said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese)