Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. posts another budget deficit as tax revenues sag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:30pm EST
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government ran a $14 billion budget deficit in December as revenues sagged following last year's tax cuts even as the economy appeared strong, Treasury Department data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an $11 billion deficit for the month and the gap was the latest sign of deterioration in the government's fiscal position.

A strong U.S. job market has appeared to power economic growth this year, an economic setting that tends to help fiscal revenues. Economists suspect some of the economic strength draws from tax cuts that came into effect at the beginning of 2018.

But Washington's accounts have run $319 billion into the red since the fiscal year began in October, compared to a $225 billion deficit over the same period a year earlier.

Corporate taxes collected for the October-December period have fallen 17 percent from a year earlier, while taxes collected from individuals have fallen about 4 percent.

The fiscal deterioration began well before the tax cuts, however. The 12-month sum of fiscal deficits has been on a widening trend since early 2016. Washington collected nearly $900 billion less than it spent in the 2018 calendar year.


(GRAPHIC: Budget gap -

Wednesday's data was released about a month behind schedule due to a 35-day partial shutdown of the government in December and January.

The Treasury said federal spending in December was $326 billion, down 7 percent from the same month in 2017, although outlays were slightly higher than a year earlier when accounting for calendar effects.

Receipts during the month were $313 billion, down 4 percent from a year earlier. When taking into account calendar effects, receipts were down 6 percent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pStahmanns Pecans Presents a Tip Sheet About Harvesting Natural Pecans
SE
03:38pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise After Solid Core Inflation Reading
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pStrikes at Low-Wage Plants Signal Revival of Labor Demands in Mexico
DJ
03:05pChina trade talks going 'very well' before high-level parley - Trump
RE
03:04pDollar rises on inflation data, resumes rally after pullback
RE
03:02pTRUMP : China trade talks going 'very well' before high-level parley
RE
03:02pTRUMP, XI EXPECTED TO MEET 'SOMETIME IN MARCH' : USDA official
RE
02:47pU.S. Tax Revenue Declined 0.4% in 2018--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro
2CRITEO SA : CRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Swung to Net Profit in 2018
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
5BIC : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.