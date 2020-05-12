Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. posts record $738 billion budget deficit in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a U.S. five dollar note

The United States on Tuesday reported a record $738 billion budget deficit in April, as an explosion in government spending and a shrinking of revenues amid the novel coronavirus pandemic put it deeply into the red.

The Treasury Department said the budget deficit last month was the first to reflect the enormity of government spending that has been authorized to try to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis, which until recently saw most of the country under strict lockdown orders and many businesses shuttered to contain the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Congress approved a $2.3 trillion rescue package on March 27 and has since added to it, taking total emergency relief spending to around $3 trillion. April marked the first month some of those stimulus programs were begun to be paid.

April is usually a month in which Treasury posts a surplus because tax payments are due on April 15, but they have been delayed this year until July 15 due to the pandemic. The government has only reported an April deficit 15 times over the past 66 years, Treasury said.

More than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since March 21, which equates to roughly one in five jobs, cratering the U.S. government's revenue base.

"They really are striking numbers that I didn't think I would ever see," a senior U.S. Treasury official told reporters when asked about the monthly figure, which was also an all-time record budget deficit for any month.

About $283 billion in non-withheld individual income taxes were paid in April 2019, according to Treasury data, and receipts for taxes withheld from worker paychecks, which totaled $114 billion in April 2019, were reduced this year by the jump in unemployment.

In April, receipts totaled $242 billion, down 55% from a year earlier, while outlays surged 161% to $980 billion. The fiscal year-to-date deficit surged to $1.48 trillion compared to a $531 billion deficit in the comparable period in 2019.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April
DJ
02:29pUber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer
RE
02:20pU.S. Commerce Department says China subsidized glass exports to United States
RE
02:19pWEBINAR : COVID-19 Updates for Grain, Feed and Processing Industry
PU
02:18pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April
DJ
02:15pTOYOTA MOTOR : Latin America
PU
02:14pU.S. attorneys general ask Amazon for data on COVID-19-linked worker deaths, infections
RE
02:12pMorgan Stanley pays $5 million fine to settle SEC charges it misled investing clients
RE
02:11pU.S. posts record $738 billion budget deficit in April
RE
02:11pU.S. federal court to consider payout suit brought by RBS whistleblower
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group