Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. power use to drop over 3% in 2020 due coronavirus -EIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electricity consumption will drop 3.4% in 2020 as coronavirus lockdowns caused businesses to close, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

EIA projected retail power sales will drop to 3,623 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2020 from 3,750 billion kWh in 2019 before rising to 3,655 billion kWh in 2021.

That would be the biggest annual percentage decline since 2009 when sales fell 3.7% and compares with an all-time high of 3,859 billion kWh in 2018, according to data going back to 1949.

If power consumption falls as expected in 2020, it would be the first time since 2012 that demand declines for two consecutive years.

EIA said natural gas' share of generation will rise from 37% in 2019 to 40% in 2020 before dropping to 35% in 2021 as gas prices increase. Coal's share will slide from 24% in 2019 to 18% in 2020 before rising to 22% in 2021.

Nuclear's share will rise from 20% in 2019 to 21% in 2020 and 2021, while renewables will rise from 17% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 and 22% in 2021. Both nuclear and renewables will top coal for the first time in 2020.

EIA projected power sales to commercial and industrial consumers will drop by 7.4% and 5.8%, respectively, in 2020 from 2019 as offices close and factories run at reduced capacity.

Electricity sales to the residential sector will hold steady in 2019 and 2020 as mild weather reduces heating and air conditioning use even though government lockdowns are causing many people to stay home.

While both residential and commercial sectors consumed record amounts of electricity in 2018 at 1,469 billion kWh and 1,382 billion kWh, respectively, the industrial sector set its all-time high of 1,064 billion kWh in 2000.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pS&P 500 inches closer to record high; Nasdaq down
RE
03:02pIndia raids Chinese entities for money laundering
RE
02:59pCANADIAN OIL EXPANSION HINGES ON EMISSION CUTS TO DRAW INVESTORS : minister
RE
02:44pU.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected running mate -CNN
RE
02:43pU.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal
RE
02:39pU.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal
RE
02:36pU.S. appeals court reverses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
02:33pFew U.S. firms see Trump's Phase 1 China trade deal as worth tariff costs, survey shows
RE
02:24pCanadian Prime Minister Trudeau has full confidence in Finance Minister and "any statement to the contrary is false" - Trudeau spokesman
RE
02:24pCanadian prime minister justin trudeau has full confidence in finance minister bill morneau and "any statement to the contrary is false" - trudeau spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
4WH GROUP LIMITED : WH : Six-Month Net Profit Rose 19%
5NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group