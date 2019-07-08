U.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports - Commerce Department

The Department said it had found that imports from Canada were not being unfairly subsidized.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said in March that imports of fabricated structural steel from Canada, China and Mexico were harming domestic producers.

Fabricated structural steel is used in major building projects, such as bridges, buildings, parking decks and ports. An industry trade group had filed a petition asking for the trade case to be launched.

In 2018, the United States imported $722.5 million worth of fabricated structural steel from Canada, $897.5 million worth from China and $622.4 million worth from Mexico, according to the Commerce Department.

The Department is expected to make its final ruling on the imports around Nov. 19, 2019.

