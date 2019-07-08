Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports - Commerce Department

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that domestic producers were being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico and it will instruct Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of such steel.

The Department said it had found that imports from Canada were not being unfairly subsidized.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said in March that imports of fabricated structural steel from Canada, China and Mexico were harming domestic producers.

Fabricated structural steel is used in major building projects, such as bridges, buildings, parking decks and ports. An industry trade group had filed a petition asking for the trade case to be launched.

In 2018, the United States imported $722.5 million worth of fabricated structural steel from Canada, $897.5 million worth from China and $622.4 million worth from Mexico, according to the Commerce Department.

The Department is expected to make its final ruling on the imports around Nov. 19, 2019.

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for June 2019
PU
05:58pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : farmers could face weedy growing season
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : PETA asks mayor to change name of Chicken Dinner Road
PU
05:45pWestern Canadian crude inventories fall in June
RE
05:43pWall St. drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed
RE
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : is Accepting Proposals for Papers on Inequality Measurement through July 10
PU
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Calls on Researchers to Present Papers on Sustainable Development by July 16
PU
05:36pU.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports - Commerce Department
RE
05:35pSunTrust to stop financing private U.S. prison operators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
4ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Azure Data Box Heavy now generally available

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About