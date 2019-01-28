Log in
U.S. refiners revisiting crude supplies amid new PDVSA sanctions

01/28/2019 | 09:30pm EST

(Reuters) - U.S. refiners on Monday said they would comply with the Trump administration's new sanctions on dealings with Venezuelan state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and take steps to lessen any impacts on consumers.

Phillips 66 said in an email it is confident it could obtain alternative sources of oil to lessen any disruption to its operations. The company said it complies with all U.S. laws, and noted that Venezuelan crude historically has made up a small percentage of its oil supply.

Chevron Corp said it actively manages its crude supplies to be able to furnish customers with fuels and lubricants, and continues to comply with U.S. laws.

Valero is reviewing the new U.S. sanctions and "will re-optimize" its oil purchases to minimize any impacts on its operations, the San Antonio, Texas-based company said in a statement. It also plans to aid the United States to make the nation's refining system operate more efficiently as a result of the sanctions, it said.

Citgo Petroleum, the U.S. refining arm of PDVSA, did not reply to a request for comment. The Houston-based company received some 175,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan crude last year, more than any other U.S. refiner.

PBF Energy did not respond to a request for comment. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company was the fifth largest receiver of Venezuelan crude with 9,505 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Collin Eaton; Editing by Leslie Adler)

