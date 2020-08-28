U.S. regulator backs Energy Transfer in Chesapeake pipeline dispute -court filing

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators sided
with pipeline operator Energy Transfer in a challenge to
bankrupt oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy's request to
cancel a nearly $300 million contract, court filings show.
Chesapeake ignited a fight when it asked the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Houston to approve breaking pipeline contracts,
including with Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in a filing
this week argued that it should have equal say with the
bankruptcy court over regulated pipeline contracts. FERC
recently sought to have its voice included in contract disputes
including with bankrupt utility PG&E Corp.
"(A)ny court that decides the debtors' (Chesapeake's) motion
to reject will have to consider the intersection of the
bankruptcy code and non-bankruptcy federal law," said U.S.
Attorney Ryan Patrick, who is representing FERC in the case.
Energy Transfer wants to keep its contract, insisting it is
more complex than many canceled in bankruptcy courts in the
past.
It also has won Trump administration support for its fight
to continue its Dakota Access crude oil pipeline. Company chief
Kelsey Warren has been a donor to the president.
Chesapeake, the largest oil and gas producer to file for
protection from creditors in at least five years, wants to rid
itself of $7 billion in debt and expenses including the pipeline
contracts.
Pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy separately has sought to
prevent bankrupt Ultra Petroleum from cancelling a contract. It
has asked FERC to intervene on cancellation of pipeline
contracts through bankruptcies.
"It fundamentally comes down to an argument that these
contracts have unique aspects and that FERC is the one that can
tell the difference," said Rick Smead, managing director for
advisory services at RBN Energy.
The Ultra Petroleum decision is expected to land first and
could have implications for many other contract rejection legal
disputes in the future, Smead said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Leslie Adler)