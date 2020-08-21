Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said it would remove some personal information from a controversial trading database, bowing to pressure from the brokerage industry which has long warned the project would be vulnerable to hacks.

Friday's proposal, which is subject to a public consultation, seeks to limit the scope of sensitive information required by a massive new industry trading database, the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), conceived to help the regulator better police the markets.

The proposal, which comes nearly two months after brokers had begun sending sensitive client trading information to the CAT, seeks to increase security requirements amid ongoing concerns a cyber breach would expose brokers, their clients, and individual staff.

The proposal would no longer require brokers to report a client's social security number or individual taxpayer identification number and account numbers. It would also replace the date of birth requirement with just the year of birth.

The aim of the CAT was to allow regulators to track all trades from their inception, pinpointing buyers, sellers, exchanges and brokers involved, making it easier to detect and prosecute manipulation and insider trading.

But the project has faced years of delays as the industry has wrangled with regulators over how to execute the project and who should be liable in the event of security breaches.

On Friday, the SEC proposed to establish a working group to establish more robust processes for accessing and analyzing CAT data. This would include limiting the maximum number of records that regulators can download and requiring a log of CAT data extraction, among other measures. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Michelle Price and Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUS closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus
RE
05:59pSupply chains, including trucking, are not subject to the temporary travel restrictions - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:59pFrom today u.s. government imposing further restrictions on non-essential travel at select ports of entry on u.s.-mexican border - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:34pU.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database
RE
05:28pTiktok to launch legal challenge to president donald trump's aug. 6 executive order as early as monday-source
RE
05:28pWhite House threatens veto of Democratic bill on Postal Service
RE
05:26pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle slide ahead of cattle on feed report
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Rise; Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTechnology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide
2MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group