U.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said it would remove some
personal information from a controversial trading database,
bowing to pressure from the brokerage industry which has long
warned the project would be vulnerable to hacks.
Friday's proposal, which is subject to a public
consultation, seeks to limit the scope of sensitive information
required by a massive new industry trading database, the
Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), conceived to help the regulator
better police the markets.
The proposal, which comes nearly two months after brokers
had begun sending sensitive client trading information to the
CAT, seeks to increase security requirements amid ongoing
concerns a cyber breach would expose brokers, their clients, and
individual staff.
The proposal would no longer require brokers to report a
client's social security number or individual taxpayer
identification number and account numbers. It would also replace
the date of birth requirement with just the year of birth.
The aim of the CAT was to allow regulators to track all
trades from their inception, pinpointing buyers, sellers,
exchanges and brokers involved, making it easier to detect and
prosecute manipulation and insider trading.
But the project has faced years of delays as the industry
has wrangled with regulators over how to execute the project and
who should be liable in the event of security breaches.
On Friday, the SEC proposed to establish a working group to
establish more robust processes for accessing and analyzing CAT
data. This would include limiting the maximum number of records
that regulators can download and requiring a log of CAT data
extraction, among other measures.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson
Editing by Michelle Price and Cynthia Osterman)