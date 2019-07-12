Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 09:50pm EDT
Small toy figures are seen in front of Facebook logo in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc this week over its investigation into the social media company's handling of user data, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The FTC has been investigating allegations Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The probe has focused on whether the data sharing violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator.

Investors cheered news of the deal and pushed Facebook shares up 1.8%, while several powerful Democratic lawmakers in Washington condemned the proposed penalty as inadequate.

The FTC is expected to include in the settlement other restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy, according to the Wall Street Journal, which also said that the agency vote was along party lines, with three Republicans voting to approve it and two Democrats opposed.

The settlement would be the largest civil penalty ever paid to the agency.

The FTC and Facebook declined to comment.

Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat and chair of a congressional antitrust panel, called the $5 billion penalty "a Christmas present five months early."

"This fine is a fraction of Facebook's annual revenue. It won't make them think twice about their responsibility to protect user data," he said.

Facebook's revenue for the first quarter of this year was $15.1 billion while its net income was $2.43 billion. It would have been higher, but Facebook set aside $3 billion for the FTC penalty.

While the deal resolves a major regulatory headache for Facebook, the Silicon Valley firm still faces further potential antitrust probes as the FTC and Justice Department undertake a wide-ranging review of competition among the biggest U.S. tech companies.

It is also facing public criticism from President Donald Trump and others about its planned cryptocurrency Libra over concerns about privacy and money laundering.

The Cambridge Analytica missteps, as well as anger over hate speech and misinformation on its platform, have also prompted calls from people ranging from presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren to a Facebook co-founder, Chris Hughes, for the government to force the social media giant to sell Instagram, which it bought in 2012, and WhatsApp, purchased in 2014.

But the company's core business has proven resilient, as Facebook blew past earnings estimates in the past two quarters.

While details of the agreement are unknown, in a letter to the FTC earlier this year, Senators Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Josh Hawley, a Republican, told the agency that even a $5 billion civil penalty was too little and that top officials, potentially including founder Mark Zuckerberg, should be held personally responsible.

FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, a Democrat, has said the agency should hold executives responsible for violations of consent decrees if they participated in the violations. Chopra did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The settlement still needs to be finalized by the Justice Department's Civil Division and a final announcement could come as early as next week, the source said.

A source knowledgeable about the settlement negotiations had told Reuters in May any agreement would put Facebook under 20 years of oversight.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz in Washington and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Rosalba O'Brien and Daniel Wallis)

By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44pTrump administration freezing fuel efficiency penalties
RE
09:53pAB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, canceling year's largest IPO
RE
09:50pU.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues
RE
09:45pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 12, 2019 Technical Notes on Select Topics in International Censuses Notes now available for Census data archiving and preservation and for counting the hard to count in a Census.
PU
08:25pIMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal
RE
07:53pJapan sets up working group on impact of Facebook's Libra ahead of G7
RE
07:00pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Roberts praises former UMWA president during bridge dedication
PU
06:25pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : News Release - National Energy Board approves the Enbridge Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project
PU
06:25pANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE : APHIS Provides Update on Detection of Genetically Engineered (GE) Wheat
PU
06:15pCITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, canceling year's largest IPO
5IMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About