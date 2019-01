The proposed trip by Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Finance Minster Liao Min was offered to pave the way for talks between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and top U.S. officials set for Jan. 30-31.

U.S. stocks extended losses and the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen after the FT report on concern the trade war between the world's two biggest economies will continue and ultimately harm the global economy.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)