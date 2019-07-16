Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. retailers gain online shoppers on Amazon's Prime Day: Adobe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 10:19am EDT

(Reuters) - Several large U.S. retailers recorded higher sales on the first day of Amazon.com Inc's Prime Day shopping event as online shoppers also flocked to their websites, Adobe Analytics said on Tuesday.

Large retailers, which have more than $1 billion (£803.21 million) in annual revenue, saw a 64% increase in sales versus an average Monday, compared to last year's 54%, according to the report.

Smaller retailers, which have less than $5 million in annual revenue, saw a 30% increase in online sales, the report added.

Prime day, only open to members of the e-commerce giant's $119-per-year Prime subscription service, is a major shopping event in the annual calendar for retailers, rivalling the Thanksgiving holiday's Black Friday.

Walmart Inc, Target Corp and eBay Inc all run their own special promotions to coincide with the annual sale, which Amazon has stretched to two days this year.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks treated in this article : Walmart Inc., Adobe, eBay Inc., Target Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE -0.22% 308.07 Delayed Quote.36.77%
EBAY INC. -0.71% 39.91 Delayed Quote.42.71%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.47% 87.13 Delayed Quote.31.34%
WALMART INC. -0.68% 114.19 Delayed Quote.23.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aBank of Canada to take over administration of overnight risk-free rate benchmark
RE
10:19aU.S. RETAILERS GAIN ONLINE SHOPPERS ON AMAZON'S PRIME DAY : Adobe
RE
10:17aWall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports
RE
10:16aNew York City can ban ads inside Uber, Lyft vehicles - U.S. appeals court
RE
10:16aZambia finance minister urges quick implementation of austerity
RE
10:16aUS Business Inventories Rose 0.3% in May
DJ
10:06aUNITED STATES : NAHB Housing Market Index better than estimates at 65
10:06aUNITED STATES : Business Inventories better than estimates at 0.3%
10:06aQuartz™-powered TCS BaNCS™ Network Named Best Blockchain Breakthrough of the Year
PR
10:05aWORLD BANK : Zambia Can Harness Renewable Resources to Promote Sustainable Growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About