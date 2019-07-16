U.S. retailers gain online shoppers on Amazon's Prime Day: Adobe

Large retailers, which have more than $1 billion (£803.21 million) in annual revenue, saw a 64% increase in sales versus an average Monday, compared to last year's 54%, according to the report.

Smaller retailers, which have less than $5 million in annual revenue, saw a 30% increase in online sales, the report added.

Prime day, only open to members of the e-commerce giant's $119-per-year Prime subscription service, is a major shopping event in the annual calendar for retailers, rivalling the Thanksgiving holiday's Black Friday.

Walmart Inc, Target Corp and eBay Inc all run their own special promotions to coincide with the annual sale, which Amazon has stretched to two days this year.

