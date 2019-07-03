Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. reviewing requests to export to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny' - Commerce Dept

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:30pm EDT
The Huawei logo is pictured in central Warsaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Wednesday it was reviewing licence requests from U.S. companies seeking to export products to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd "under the highest national security scrutiny," since the company is still blacklisted.

In an email to Reuters, the Commerce Department said that as it reviewed applications, it was applying the "presumption of denial" standard associated with Entity Listed companies, meaning applications are unlikely to be approved.

President Donald Trump surprised markets on Saturday with an announcement that U.S. companies would be allowed to sell products to Huawei, which was placed on the so-called Entity List in May over national security concerns.

U.S. chipmakers, which had been seeking a carve-out for exports of less sensitive technology to the world's top telecoms technology maker, welcomed the news.

But four days after Trump's announcement on the sidelines of the G20 in Japan, uncertainty over how the Huawei ban will be eased has fuelled a scramble among industry and government officials alike to grasp what the new policy will be.

In an email to enforcement staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, John Sonderman, Deputy Director of the Office of Export Enforcement in the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, sought to clarify how agents should approach licence requests by firms seeking approval to sell to Huawei.

All such applications should be considered on merit, he wrote, citing regulations that include the "presumption of denial" licensing policy.

The Commerce Department spokesman said on Wednesday that the Department intends to notify companies of decisions on export licence applications once the review is complete.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said earlier this week that the government would allow "lower tech" chip sales that do not impact national security, echoing similar comments from National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow.

The United States has accused Huawei of stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions.

It has launched a lobbying effort to convince U.S. allies to keep Huawei out of next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure, citing concerns the company could spy on customers. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Trump unveiled the Huawei policy shift as an olive branch to Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of an effort to revive trade talks between the world's top two economies, which have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, editing by G Crosse and Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces First Three For 2019-20
PU
03:01pEU Leadership Nominees Share Tough Stances on Tech, Trade
DJ
02:53pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Appoints Angelique Crumbly of United States Director, Bureau of Management Services, United Nations Development Programme
PU
02:53pMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Missouri Corn And Missouri FFA Helping Build Future Leaders
PU
02:53pSUMMER FUN : 5 Ways to Enjoy Gummy Worms
PU
02:44pCorrection to ECB Lagarde Article
DJ
02:36pKudlow says U.S.-China trade talks to continue in person in coming week
RE
02:30pU.S. reviewing requests to export to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny' - Commerce Dept
RE
02:30pUCC Foreclosure Auction of Sixteen NYC Taxi Medallions Announced
SE
02:10pBoeing pledges $100 million to help 737 MAX crash families
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About