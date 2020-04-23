U.S.'s Mnuchin considers lending program for struggling oil companies: Bloomberg News

Oil prices have crashed as demand has shrunk due to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the components we're looking at is providing a lending facility for the industry. We're looking at a lot of different options, and we have not made any conclusions," Mnuchin told Bloomberg News in an interview https://bloom.bg/2xTUBFK.

U.S. crude oil futures collapsed to trade in negative territory for the first time in history on Monday, as desperate traders paid to get rid of barrels amid a dearth of storage space.

Last week, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Reuters he was working with Mnuchin to roughly double the size-limit on loans available to mid-tier U.S. energy companies under the recently passed CARES Act stimulus package to $200 million-$250 million.

Crashing oil prices have prompted shale companies to slash spending and halt drilling activity.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he asked his cabinet to devise a plan to inject cash into the ailing U.S. oil-drilling industry.

