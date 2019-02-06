Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.'s Mnuchin to visit China next week for trade talks - CNBC interview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 11:02am EST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to speak to the media at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert a March 2 increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC that the talks he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer led in Washington last week with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He were "very productive."

"Ambassador Lighthizer and myself and a large team are on our way to Beijing next week. We are committed to continue these talks," Mnuchin said.

"We're putting in an enormous amount of effort to try to hit this deadline and get a deal. So that's our objective."

U.S. President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that any new trade deal with China "must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit and protect American jobs."

Trump has vowed to increase U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently if the two sides cannot reach a deal by 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT) on March 2.

Bilateral talks have centred on addressing U.S. demands for deep structural changes to China's economic and trade policies, including new protections for U.S. intellectual property, ending forced technology transfers, reining in China's subsidies for state industries and increasing Chinese purchases of U.S. farm, energy and manufactured products.

"We are also very focussed on free and fair trade for U.S. companies to have access there and to having a more level playing field which will bring down the trade deficit," Mnuchin said.

He said the two sides still have much to do to reach an agreement.

"I don't think it would be productive to speculate on the outcome because we have a lot of work left to do ... If we can't get to the deadline, that's not because we haven't worked around the clock," Mnuchin said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aTrump and Powell Had Productive Dinner Meeting, Mnuchin Says
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda To Host Meet And Greets Across
PU
11:12aWELLNESS SUPPLEMENTS MARKET TO ENJOY 'EXPLOSIVE GROWTH' TO 2024 : Growing Demand, Consumption, Analysis of Leading Players - Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Otsuka Holdings Co.
AQ
11:09aU.S. trade deficit narrows in November on falling imports
RE
11:03aIMF warns Italy over plans to lower retirement age
RE
11:02aU.S.'s Mnuchin to visit China next week for trade talks - CNBC interview
RE
10:55aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump in State of the Union Address
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : posts 2018 net result of 4,703 million; 4Q18 net result of 1,273 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.