"Obviously, this is not a matter for Europe alone. The United States needs to get its fiscal house in order as well. U.S.-China trade tensions pose the largest risk to global stability," Lipton said during a conference in Lisbon.

The ongoing trade war, which started around eight months ago, has affected the flow of billions of dollars of goods between the two countries.

