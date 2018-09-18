Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. sanctions cannot cut Iran's oil sales to zero -Iran adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:41am CEST

ANKARA (Reuters) - An adviser to Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday that expected U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy sector could not reduce the country's oil sale to zero because of high demand levels in the market, state TV reported.

"Considering the high demand and low supply in the market, America's sanctions cannot drop Iran's oil sale to zero ... Other oil producers cannot replace Iran's oil," said Moayyed Hosseini Sadr, an adviser to Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and announced sanctions against OPEC member Iran. Washington is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero and will impose a new round of sanctions on Iranian oil sales in November.

It is also encouraging other oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, other OPEC members and Russia, to pump more to meet any shortfall.

However, Washington said this month that it would consider waivers for Iranian oil buyers such as India but that such buyers would eventually have to halt imports.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, most international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in 2016 in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.

Iran is currently the third-largest producer in OPEC.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aJapan fashion guru Maezawa lands first SpaceX moon flight
RE
03:52aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Second Quarter 2018 U.S. Airline Financial Data
PU
03:47aEuro zone banks have more work to do on soured debt - Draghi
RE
03:41aU.S. sanctions cannot cut Iran's oil sales to zero -Iran adviser
RE
03:40aUK grocery sales up 3.8 percent in record-breaking summer - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
03:33aU.S. gives rare earths reprieve in revised $200 billion China tariff list
RE
03:33aChina says U.S. has not been sincere, talks only correct way to resolve trade issue
RE
03:29aChina says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs
RE
03:28aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Disburses $150 Million Financing to Chola to Improve Credit Access for MSMEs in India
PU
03:28aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Approves Key Loan Under Yangtze River Economic Belt Framework
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs
3AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
4HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando cuts guidance after summer heatwave lingers
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.