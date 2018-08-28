Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:34am CEST
Workers arrange steel rims for export at a wheel factory in Lianyungang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary determination that imports of certain steel wheels from China were subsidised at rates ranging from 58.75 percent to 172.51 percent, and it would impose duties on the product.

"As a result of today's decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of certain steel wheels from China based on these preliminary rates," the department said in a statement.

It estimated the value of U.S. imports of steel wheels from China in 2017 at $388 million(304.24 million pounds).

The department opened the investigation based on complaints by Accuride Corp of Evansville, Indiana, and Maxion Wheels Akron LLC, of Akron, Ohio. It said in a statement it was scheduled to issue its final determination in the case around Jan. 7.

The Commerce Department assigned a preliminary subsidy rate of 58.75 percent for Xiamen Sunrise Wheel Group Co, Ltd, and a subsidy rate of 172.51 percent to Zhejiang Jingu Company Limited and Shanghai Yata Industry Company Limited. The preliminary rate for other Chinese producers and exporters was 58.75 percent.

If the Commerce Department makes a final determination affirming its decision, the International Trade Commission will make a final injury determination by about Feb. 21, the statement said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and David Alexander; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Traffic To Utilize Temporary Bypass During Construction
PU
12:52aCITY OF ST PETERSBURG FL : Paving work to cause delays along Central Avenue
PU
12:42aJEFF MERKLEY : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement
PU
12:37aIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : U of I's proposed CAFE project finds physical site
PU
12:37aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Tariff Relief Welcome, Farmers Still Need Open Markets
PU
12:37aAMERICAN FARM BUREAU : Trade Progress with Mexico is a Good Start
PU
12:34aU.S. says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports
RE
12:32aNAHB CEO HOWARD : Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s
PU
12:32aRISI : Asia to Drive Demand for Wood Biomass Pellets Over the Next Decade
PU
12:27aCITY OF ALHAMBRA CA : Traffic Advisory for Natural Gas Pipeline Inspection
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies
5GETTING HIRED : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.