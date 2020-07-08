Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:13am BST
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn attends a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing.

The disclosure came less than a day after the men, Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are trying to avoid extradition to Japan in connection with Ghosn's escape, petitioned a U.S. judge to release them on bail.

Lawyers for the Taylors said they have been held for more than six weeks at the Norfolk County Correctional Center in Massachusetts, where 36 inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, based on flawed arrest warrants and extradition requests.

"Neither is a risk of flight and there are undoubtedly conditions under which they can be released," the lawyers wrote.

Ghosn fled last December to Beirut from Japan, where he had been under house arrest on charges of financial crimes he has denied, by being smuggled in a box to a private jet.

Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Tuesday's filing in Massachusetts federal court shows wire transfers last October of $540,000 and $322,500 from a bank account in Paris to Promote Fox LLC, a company managed by Peter Taylor and a brother.

The filing does not say how much the Taylors were paid, but prosecutors said it reflects "additional evidence" that they have the resources to flee, and should remain detained as "flight risks."

Michael Taylor is a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and private security specialist.

In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell rejected the Taylors' bid to quash their arrest warrants, with a written order to follow. He has not ruled on their bail requests.

A lawyer for the Taylors declined to comment on the wire transfers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Dolan and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.74% 398.8 End-of-day quote.-37.31%
RENAULT -0.82% 23.085 Real-time Quote.-45.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aLampard says Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aAs draw of city life faded for non-college workers, Blacks and Latinos were squeezed hardest
RE
12:02aPence says U.S. to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok
RE
12:02aU.S. probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
RE
07/07Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT
RE
07/07China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on July 10
RE
07/07Data shows companies that raised funds in 2020 also approved for U.S. PPP loans
RE
07/07NO USE ANALYSING JUVE'S 'TOTAL BLACKOUT' AGAINST MILAN : Sarri
RE
07/07Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group