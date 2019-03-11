U.S. says allies' use of untrusted vendors could affect data sharing

An embassy spokesman declined to comment on a letter which the Wall Street Journal said the Trump administration had sent to Berlin, warning that it would scale back data-sharing with German security agencies if China's Huawei Technologies Co. got a role in Germany's next-generation mobile infrastructure.

However, he said, use of untrusted vendors in allies' networks could raise questions about the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive communications with a country, and with its allies. "This could in the future jeopardise nimble cooperation and some sharing of information," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)