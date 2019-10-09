Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. says gene testing firm gets 25-year ban in $42.6 million kickback settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

(Reuters) - A New Orleans-based genetics testing company and its three principals will pay $42.6 million to resolve charges they defrauded the federal government by paying kickbacks for referrals and billing for medically unnecessary tests, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

UTC Laboratories Inc, which has also been known as Renaissance RX or RenRX, also agreed to a 25-year ban from participating in any federal healthcare program, the Justice Department said.

Wednesday's accord resolved six whistleblower lawsuits accusing the company of violating the federal False Claims Act.

UTC will pay $41.6 million, while its three principals, including founder Dr. Tarun Jolly, will pay $1 million. The Justice Department said there was no admission of liability.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment. Jolly also could not immediately be reached.

The Justice Department accused the defendants of having paid physicians from 2013 to 2017 to induce them to order genetic tests, purportedly in return for involvement in a clinical trial to create a registry of people who underwent genetic testing.

It also said the defendants offered kickbacks to other entities and individuals, and billed Medicare for unnecessary genetic tests.

According to whistleblowers' complaints, the "Diagnosing Adverse Drug Reactions Registry," or DART trial, was intended to catalog the effects of genetic testing on the drug regimens and clinical outcomes for 250,000 patients.

The defendants were accused of having falsely represented that Medicare would cover testing that was a prerequisite for enrollment in the registry.

"Healthcare fraud, in any incarnation, hurts patients, honest medical practitioners, and all of the nation's taxpayers," U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser in New Orleans said in a statement.

The False Claims Act lets whistleblowers sue on behalf of the government, and share in recoveries.

On Sept. 27, federal agents raided a series of genetic testing laboratories and criminally charged 35 people over an alleged fraud that caused $2.1 billion of losses to federal healthcare insurance programs.

The government has also issued a consumer alert concerning genetic testing fraud.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DART GROUP PLC -0.49% 920.5 Delayed Quote.19.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pU.S.-CHINA MADE NO PROGRESS IN DEPUTY-LEVEL TRADE TALKS : South China Morning Post
RE
07:16pAustralian dollar rises, euro up after China says open for partial trade deal
RE
07:09pJapan manufacturers' outlook less negative, service sector up - Reuters Tankan
RE
07:08pFewest UK homes being put on sale since 2016 as Brexit nears - RICS
RE
07:07pShell to offset carbon emissions for British fuel buyers
RE
06:57pCanada's Alberta moves closer to creating 'energy war room'
RE
06:41pMassive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy
RE
06:41pMassive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy
RE
06:39pU.S.-China making no progress in deputy-level trade talks - South China Morning Post
RE
06:34pFed meeting minutes shed more light on repo chaos
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Southwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG airplanes after checks
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. : Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Relea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group